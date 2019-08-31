Team GB choice down to Wales players - FAW chief Jonathan Ford

Team GB played in Cardiff in the 2012 London Olympics, but no Wales players made the squad

Welsh football chief Jonathan Ford says it will be up to the nation's players to decide whether or not they want to participate in the Olympic Games.

Team GB will compete in Tokyo after England's World Cup semi-final finish secured a place in the tournament.

England women's boss Phil Neville has said he wants to involve all the home nations in the 2020 Games team.

"At the end of the day, it is down to them (the players) if they get selected," Ford told BBC Sport Wales.

England boss Neville has stressed "everybody will be treated equally" when he selects the squad for next summer.

"It's not just going to be an England team, that's for sure. I can only pick 18 players for the Olympics," he said.

Team GB reached the quarter-finals at London 2012 but did not enter a team for the Rio 2016 Olympics because the four home nation football associations could not reach an agreement.

Wales, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland agreed in October to allow a GB women's team to try to reach Tokyo, but qualification depended on England's progress in the World Cup in France.

Neville confirmed he expects to scout players from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland before the tournament gets underway.

"I've been watching the home nations players now for 18 months. I'm fully aware of the quality out there," Neville said.

Football Association of Wales chief executive Ford confirmed that there will be "no prohibition" to Team GB, though he added that the FAW stance is that it is against the concept of a British side.

"First and foremost, we always want to be playing as Wales, I am sure England want to play as England, the Scots want to play as Scotland and Northern Ireland the same too," Ford said.

"First and foremost we don't want to take that away, no one wants to see us playing as Team GB.

"You know, there are exceptions of course and the Olympics is the one where of course teams do participate under the GB banner.

"Our particular case has always been the same. We have never supported it, but ultimately we have always said no prohibition to it, but no compulsion either."

Wales began their 2021 Women's European Championship qualifying campaign in style with a 6-0 win in the Faroe Islands last week and face Northern Ireland on Tuesday, 3 September at Rodney Parade in Newport.