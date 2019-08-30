Ex-Bosnia captain Emir Spahic 'in serious condition after car crash'

Emir Spahic scored six goals in 94 international appearances

Former Bosnia-Herzegovina captain Emir Spahic is in a serious but stable condition after a car crash, according to the country's football association.

The incident happened near the town of Gacko in the south of the country.

The Bosnian FA says the 39-year-old former defender is being moved to the capital, Sarajevo, to continue his treatment.

Spahic, who had spells at Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen during his playing career, retired in 2017.

He led Bosnia in their only World Cup campaign in Brazil in 2014. The team failed to make it out of their group, losing to Argentina and Nigeria before victory over Iran in their final match.

He retired from international football after the tournament, but returned to represent the team again soon after.