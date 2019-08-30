David Meyler: Republic of Ireland midfielder retires at 30

David Meyler won the last of his 26 caps for Republic of Ireland in the 1-1 draw at Poland in September 2018

Republic of Ireland midfielder David Meyler has said he has been left with "no option" but to retire.

The 30-year-old had spells with Sunderland, Hull City and Reading.

During his six seasons with the Tigers he twice helped them win promotion to the Premier League and played in the 2014 FA Cup final.

"After a few hard days of thinking I've decided to retire. It's tough to take but I know deep down it's the correct decision," he said on Instagram.

"The injuries I sustained to my right knee have eventually caught up with me and I am left with no other option.

"I always knew this day would come but I never expected it to be so soon. I'd like to thank everyone I've played with, every manager I've played for and of course the football clubs and fans I have represented. It's been an incredible journey."