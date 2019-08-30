Shaun Brisley: Port Vale sign free-agent defender on a one-year deal

Shaun Brisley began his career at hometown Macclesfield

League Two side Port Vale have signed free-agent defender Shaun Brisley on a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old had been without a club since he was released by Notts County at the end of last season, where he made 72 appearances in total.

Brisley has played 370 career games and featured for seven clubs, including hometown side Macclesfield, Peterborough and Carlisle.

"Shaun's had past experience," Vale boss John Askey said.

"Somebody like Shaun could be ideal for us, because if we brought in another young defender the back four could end up being too young.

"I feel as though we do need to make sure we've got enough from now until January."

