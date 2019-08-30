Europa League draw: Man Utd face trip to Kazakhstan in group stage
- From the section European Football
Manchester United will face Partizan Belgrade, AJ Alkmaar and a trip to Kazakhstan to play Astana in the Europa League group stage.
Last season's runners-up Arsenal were drawn alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria in Group F.
Wolves will take on Besiktas, Braga and Slovan Bratislava in Group K on their return to European competition.
Celtic will play Lazio, Rennes and Cluj, while Rangers will play Porto, Young Boys and Feyenoord in Group G.
More to follow.