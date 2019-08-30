Europa League draw: Man Utd face trip to Kazakhstan in group stage

From the section

Manchester United will face Partizan Belgrade, AJ Alkmaar and a trip to Kazakhstan to play Astana in the Europa League group stage.

Last season's runners-up Arsenal were drawn alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria in Group F.

Wolves will take on Besiktas, Braga and Slovan Bratislava in Group K on their return to European competition.

Celtic will play Lazio, Rennes and Cluj, while Rangers will play Porto, Young Boys and Feyenoord in Group G.

More to follow.