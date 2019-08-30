Match ends, Metz 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
PSG beat Metz in Ligue 1 game briefly stopped for homophobic banner
Paris St-Germain beat Metz in a Ligue 1 game briefly suspended because of a homophobic banner among home fans.
Angel di Maria had given PSG the lead with a penalty before the two-minute delay while the banner was removed.
It was the second French top flight game halted for that reason in three days, after a similar incident in Nice's match with Marseille.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headed in PSG's second goal from Marco Verratti's free-kick, his third goal in two games.
The French champions were without injured strikers Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani and Barcelona target Neymar.
They gave debuts to 17-year-old midfielder Adil Aouchiche and goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, a summer signing from Chelsea, who was preferred to Real Madrid target Alphonse Areola.
Line-ups
Metz
- 16Oukidja
- 18Centonze
- 13Sunzu
- 21Boye
- 17Delaine
- 19Maïga
- 6FofanaBooked at 27minsSubstituted forAngbanat 59'minutes
- 24CohadeSubstituted forGakpaat 70'minutes
- 27BoulayaSubstituted forNianeat 82'minutes
- 20Diallo
- 11Nguette
Substitutes
- 1Delecroix
- 4N'Doram
- 5Angban
- 7Niane
- 9Ambrose
- 10Gakpa
- 28Cabit
PSG
- 30Bulka
- 31Dagba
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 14Bernat
- 33AouchicheSubstituted forParedesat 65'minutes
- 27Gueye
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forKurzawaat 82'minutes
- 19Sarabia
- 17Choupo-MotingSubstituted forRodríguez Ruizat 90'minutes
- 11Di María
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Paredes
- 12Meunier
- 16Areola
- 20Kurzawa
- 29Rodríguez Ruiz
- 35Kouassi
- Referee:
- Frank Schneider
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Metz 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victorien Angban (Metz).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Jesé replaces Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Habib Diallo (Metz).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.
Corner, Metz. Conceded by Marcin Bulka.
Attempt saved. Marvin Gakpa (Metz) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fabien Centonze.
Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).
Victorien Angban (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Ibrahima Niane replaces Farid Boulaya.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Marco Verratti.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by John Boye.
Attempt saved. Farid Boulaya (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Opa Nguette (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Habib Diallo (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).
Fabien Centonze (Metz) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Habib Diallo (Metz).
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Habib Diallo (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Marvin Gakpa replaces Renaud Cohade.
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Habib Maïga (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Habib Diallo.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alexandre Oukidja.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marquinhos with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Adil Aouchiche.
Attempt missed. Farid Boulaya (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Adil Aouchiche (Paris Saint Germain).
Fabien Centonze (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a cross following a set piece situation.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.