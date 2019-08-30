PSG beat Metz in Ligue 1 game briefly stopped for homophobic banner

From the section

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (l) has scored three goals in two Ligue 1 games this season, matching last season's tally from 22 games

Paris St-Germain beat Metz in a Ligue 1 game briefly suspended because of a homophobic banner among home fans.

Angel di Maria had given PSG the lead with a penalty before the two-minute delay while the banner was removed.

It was the second French top flight game halted for that reason in three days, after a similar incident in Nice's match with Marseille.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headed in PSG's second goal from Marco Verratti's free-kick, his third goal in two games.

The French champions were without injured strikers Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani and Barcelona target Neymar.

They gave debuts to 17-year-old midfielder Adil Aouchiche and goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, a summer signing from Chelsea, who was preferred to Real Madrid target Alphonse Areola.