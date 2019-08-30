NI League Cup: Bannsiders to host Glens in third round
-
- From the section Irish
Coleraine will take on Glentoran while holders Linfield could face a trip to Dungannon Swifts in the last-16 stage of the League Cup in October.
The Bannsiders will be at home while the Blues must overcome Ballinamallard to earn a shot at the Swifts.
Crusaders go up against Limavady, Ballymena welcome Dollingstown and Glenavon host Newry City.
Cliftonville entertain Bangor, Larne meet Championship leaders Dundela and Institute play H&W Welders.
The third-round fixtures will be played on Tuesday, 8 October.
|Bet McLean League Cup third round draw
|Glenavon
|v
|Newry City
|Ballymena Utd
|v
|Dollingstown
|Dungannon Swifts
|v
|Ballinamallard Utd/Linfield
|Coleraine
|v
|Glentoran
|Institute
|v
|H&W Welders
|Larne
|v
|Dundela
|Cliftonville
|v
|Bangor
|Limavady Utd
|v
|Crusaders