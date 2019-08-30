NI League Cup: Bannsiders to host Glens in third round

Coleraine midfielder Stephen Lowry moves in as Glentoran's Conor Pepper heads clear

Coleraine will take on Glentoran while holders Linfield could face a trip to Dungannon Swifts in the last-16 stage of the League Cup in October.

The Bannsiders will be at home while the Blues must overcome Ballinamallard to earn a shot at the Swifts.

Crusaders go up against Limavady, Ballymena welcome Dollingstown and Glenavon host Newry City.

Cliftonville entertain Bangor, Larne meet Championship leaders Dundela and Institute play H&W Welders.

The third-round fixtures will be played on Tuesday, 8 October.