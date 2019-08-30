Irish Premiership: Coleraine beat Glenavon as Ballymena win at Carrick

Lowry scored just before and just after half time

A Stephen Lowry double paved the way for dominant Coleraine to secure an impressive 4-0 win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Ben Doherty scored a penalty and Nedas Maciulaitis came off the bench for a debut goal as the unbeaten Bannsiders moved up to third in the table.

Ballymena United had to work hard for a 1-0 away win over Carrick Rangers, with Jude Winchester getting the goal.

Sky Blues defender Jonny Addis was sent off in the second half.

The former Glentoran centre-half was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Carrick winger Lee Chapman with just less than half an hour to play.

More to follow.