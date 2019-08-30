Mauricio Pochettino dismisses rumours of him leaving Tottenham as 'stupid'

Pochettino has been in charge of Tottenham since 2014

Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed speculation he will leave Tottenham after Sunday's north London derby with Arsenal as "stupid".

Some bookmakers stopped taking bets on the Argentine becoming the first Premier League manager to move on from his job after rumours he will quit on Monday began to spread on social media.

Pochettino said such stories create a "big, big problem that doesn't exist".

"I am not going to walk away after the north London derby," he added.

"I will be here on Monday and Tuesday."

Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League after a win, a draw and a defeat from their first three games.

The future of midfielder Christian Eriksen remains uncertain with the Denmark international linked with a move away from Spurs before the European transfer window closes on Monday.

On any players leaving before then, Pochettino said: "No news. No news is good news."