Jake Hastie: Rangers ready to send winger out on loan

Hastie's only start for Rangers came against St Joseph's of Gibraltar

Rangers are considering sending Jake Hastie on loan to a League One club in England, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The 20-year-old winger signed a four-year deal at Ibrox after leaving Motherwell for a development fee over the summer.

However, he has been limited to one start in Europa League qualifying and one appearance as a substitute in the League Cup.

"I think this could be a good move for him," said Gerrard.

"We will wait to see what happens in the next 48 hours in terms of any other outgoings."

Rangers have already loaned Ross McCrorie to Portsmouth and Jordan Rossiter to Fleetwood Town, while Glenn Middleton has joined Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian for the season.

Meanwhile, Gerrard admitted he is unlikely to use revenue generated from Europa League qualification to pursue Liverpool winger Ryan Kent.

Liverpool are not prepared to loan the 22-year-old out again, saying he will only be leaving Anfield on a permanent deal.

"Nothing has changed on the Ryan Kent situation," explained Gerrard. "Again, we'd love to have him here, but Liverpool's stance hasn't changed. So we move on and move forward.

"Unless we were to get a phone call on that one it's as it was. But everyone knows what we think of Ryan and how much we'd love to have him here."