Euro 2020 qualifiers: Linfield striker Lavery drafted into Northern Ireland squad

Shane Lavery celebrates scoring one his two goals against Qarabag at Windsor Park

Linfield forward Shane Lavery has replaced the injured Paul Smyth in Northern Ireland's squad for he games against Luxembourg and Germany.

The 20-year-old was in superb form during Linfield's run in Europe and in comes in for Wycombe Wanderers striker Smyth, who has a foot injury.

Lavery moves up from the U21 squad to the senior set-up.

NI host Luxemborg in a 5 September friendly before facing the Germans in a Euro 2020 qualifier four days later.

Lavery has scored five goals for Linfield since joining the Irish Premiership champions from Everton in the summer.

Four of those have come in Linfield's impressive European campaign and includes a sensational double against Qarabag in Belfast.

Lavery's only previous senior international appearance was in a friendly against Costa Rica in June 2018.

Northern Ireland are top of Group C, having won the first four matches of a qualifying campaign for the first time.

Germany are three points behind Northern Ireland but with a match in hand - at home to the Netherlands on 6 September.

Northern Ireland

Goalkeepers: McGovern (Norwich City), Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Carson (Motherwell)

Defenders: J Evans (Leicester City), Cathcart (Watford), McLaughlin (Sunderland), Lewis (Norwich City), Smith (Hearts), Flanagan (Sunderland), Morris (Ross County)

Midfielders: Davis (Rangers), McGinn (Aberdeen), C Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Dallas (Leeds Utd), Ferguson (Millwall), McNair (Sunderland), Saville (Middlesbrough), Jones (Rangers), Whyte (Cardiff City), Thompson (Blackpool), Donnelly (Motherwell)

Strikers: Magennis (Hull City), Washington (Hearts), Boyce (Burton Albion), Lavery (Linfield)