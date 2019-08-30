Manuel Lanzini: West Ham midfielder signs new deal until 2023

Manuel Lanzini joined the Hammers in 2015

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League club.

The 26-year-old Argentine's new deal means he will remain at London Stadium until 30 June 2023, with the option of a further two years.

Lanzini initially joined the Hammers on loan from United Arab Emirates club Al Jazira in 2015, before making 100 Premier League appearances.

"I love London, I love the club and I am happy here," said Lanzini.

"We have a very good team, we have a very good manager and the club wants to change and to be in more competitions in the future.

"It's a big decision but also easy, because when you feel good in one club and you like the club and the club likes you, it's easier to decide these things."