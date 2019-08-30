Messi, Ronaldo and Cantona make Burnley ultra-runner's big Uefa awards night

Media playback is not supported on this device Why is this football fan RUNNING to every away game?

Virgil van Dijk and Lucy Bronze were the big winners at Uefa's awards ceremony in Monaco on Thursday, but also among those to be recognised was a 45-year-old ultra-runner from Burnley.

Clarets fan Scott Cunliffe was honoured with UEFA's #EqualGame Award - along with Borussia Dortmund - after raising more than £55,000 for charity by running to Burnley's 19 Premier League away games last season.

Here he tells BBC Sport about his whirlwind 48 hours that saw him eating prawns with Figo and sunbathing with Edwin van der Sar.

What a crazy few weeks it has been!

A little while ago I was contacted through Facebook by someone who turned out to be a member of the Uefa communications team saying they wanted me to come to the their big season kick-off event, which was before the draw for the Champions League.

I said thanks, but I was curious why they wanted me there and they were a bit cagey. They just said they were big admirers of what I had done with the running.

About two weeks ago they told me of the award I was up for and the next thing they sent me the tickets and the name of the hotel I was staying at and when I looked it up I saw it was in Monaco and I thought 'wow' this is a big do! So I went straight down to the shops and got myself a cheap suit. Hopefully it looked good. A black suit is a black suit at the end of the day!

Then it was on to Monaco. I used to work for the UN and attended a lot of events similar to this but as a football fan this is different. You are more star-struck than when you are meeting world leaders.

We got there on Wednesday and that evening they put on a barbeque. Figo was there. I didn't meet him but he was queuing up for prawns with us.

We went for a swim on the day after and Edwin van der Sar was on the sun lounger next to us. There were quite a few of the 'old-school' players there.

On to the event itself and it had all the glitz and glamour you would expect, with lots of famous faces on the red carpet, but there was a surreal moment when I arrived.

I got my VIP pass and they said I needed to get a mic before the programme started so I went into this side room and there were five or six mic packs laid out. They all had a label and they basically went - 'Van Dijk, Messi, Ronaldo, Cunliffe'. It is one of the best photos I've ever had!

Scott's mic pack was positioned alongside Virgil van Dijk's, Lionel Messi's and Cristiano Ronaldo's

I talked to the Uefa president and talked to a few Uefa staff and met representatives from clubs from around the continent. It was interesting to see how a big organisation like Uefa does these events and I think they did a good job of bridging the gap between the top level of the game and grassroots.

The other award winners were sat just a little in front of me to the right and I watched what they did before I went up. They stood up, smartened their suits and walked up but all I could think about was not falling over when I went up to the stage.

When it came to my turn to go up I felt pretty comfortable and I think I said what I wanted to say. Luckily, Eric Cantona had given his speech earlier and that made me feel a bit more confident because it couldn't get any more bizarre than that really.

While I was speaking I made an effort to not look at Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - they were down to the right of the stage - but I'd told myself not to look at them because that was a bit of star-gazing, so I just looked forward.

After the ceremony had finished there was an after-party. Virgil van Dijk and the other Liverpool guys were not at it, which was a shame. I was hoping he might be getting the shots in! I think they went back to England straight after but hopefully he is not too fresh for Saturday's game at Turf Moor.

Scott chatted with Manchester United legend Eric Cantona in the after party

I did manage to grab a word with Cantona. He was very nice. We didn't say too much, we just sort of congratulated each other on our awards and that was it really. I didn't know what to say to him.

I got back home on Friday and it was good to be back. Monaco is nice and all that but it is no Burnley.

It is my mum's birthday this weekend and if we can get three points on Saturday that would be a cracking end to a cracking week.