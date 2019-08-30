Harry Pritchard: Bradford City sign winger after Blackpool exit

From the section

Harry Pritchard scored six goals in 50 appearances for Blackpool

Bradford City have signed winger Harry Pritchard on a two-year deal after he had his Blackpool contract terminated by mutual consent.

The 26-year-old made 39 league appearances for the Seasiders after joining from non-league Maidenhead in July 2018.

Bantams winger Sean Scannell went the other way to join the Bloomfield Road side earlier on Friday.

Pritchard could make his debut for Bradford at Crewe on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.