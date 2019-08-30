Football gossip: Darmian, Pogba, Neymar, Ozil, Eriksen

Parma have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United's Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, 29, for £1.4m. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is furious at the club's hierarchy for failing to sign Manchester United's 26-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba. (Sport)

Neymar, 27, has made it known to Paris St-Germain he is willing to knuckle down and mend relationships if he does not get a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid before the summer window. (Independent)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says the door is open for midfielder Mesut Ozil to regain his status as a Gunners superstar (Mirror)

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has said he is tired of the talk surrounding Neymar's on-off transfer to the Catalan club. (Standard)

Paris St-Germain have identified Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, 25, as two players who could replace Neymar if he moves to Barcelona. (Le Parisien in French)

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 27, is on his way to Turkey before a season-long loan move to Besiktas. (Mail)

Atletico Madrid are negotiating a deal to sign Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 26, on loan from Inter Milan with the option to buy for €70m (£63m). (ESPN)

Real Madrid have agreed to sell goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 32, to Paris St-Germain, on the condition that Alphonse Areola, 26, heads in the opposite direction on loan. (Star)

Former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, 34, has agreed a two-year deal with Serie A side Napoli. (Sky Sports)

Sporting's 24-year-old midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who was linked with Manchester United and Tottenham in the summer, will finally land his big move by signing for Real Madrid for £63m. (Mail)