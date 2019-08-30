Mohamed Elyounoussi: Celtic sign Southampton's Norway winger

Mohamed Elyounoussi scored as Molde beat Celtic in Glasgow four years ago

Celtic have completed the signing of Norwegian winger Mohamed Elyounoussi from Southampton on a season-long loan.

Elyounoussi, 25, joined the English Premier League side in a £16m move from Swiss side Basel last summer and played 19 games for the south coast club.

He moved to Switzerland after spells in his homeland with Sarpsborg and Molde, and has scored five times in 24 caps.

Celtic do not have the option to sign Elyounoussi on a permanent deal at the end of his loan spell.

"I like the way Celtic play and I can see myself fitting into that," he said. "The season has already started so I need to be spot-on and I'm just looking forward to getting started."

Elyounoussi has played at Celtic Park before, scoring and providing an assist in Molde's 2-1 Europa League group stage win in 2015 and repeating that in Norway.

He has also played in the Champions League, as well as the English top flight, and says those experiences will serve him well in Scotland.

"I've also been fortunate enough to win titles in both Norway and Switzerland, so I know what it's about, to be favourites to win the league and the pressure to win games and win titles," he said.

The Scottish champions have also made a bid for Kilmarnock's Greg Taylor, but the offer fell short of the Ayrshire club's valuation.

Manager Neil Lennon said on Friday that left-back Taylor is "an option" before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Sunderland and Nurnberg have made bids for Taylor, 21, with Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio saying the club has yet to receive the "right offer".

"We're looking for a left-back," said Lennon. "There are a number of options and Greg would be one of those."

Sunderland are understood to have ended their interest in the Scotland cap now.