Dundee Utd 6-2 Dundee: Robbie Neilson says derby win 'big statement'

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson celebrates a thumping derby win at full-time

Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United made a "big statement" with a thumping derby win over Dundee, says head coach Robbie Neilson.

United, aiming to end a four-year run in the second tier, continued their 100% league start with a 6-2 triumph to move five points clear at the top.

They did it in front of a rambunctious sold-out crowd at Tannadice.

"We have to prove that we have the staying power and that we can do this week in and week out," said Neilson.

"We've done it for four weeks but it's important that we keep doing it."

A double from Calum Butcher and goals from Louis Appere, Lawrence Shankland, Ian Harkes and Cammy Smith had home fans celebrating a one-sided victory.

Kane Hemmings and Andrew Nelson were on target for the visitors, who now trail their neighbours by seven points after four games.

"I thought the players were fantastic," said Neilson, who is close to signing a contract extension.

"To score six goals against your city rivals is a big statement but we're only four games in. We have a wee lead at the moment but that can change quickly.

"I'm delighted for the players but also the fans. We're a Championship team and we've sold this place out and given them something to enjoy. They've backed the club in what has been a difficult period."

Disconsolate Dundee manager James McPake said his team "let a lot of people down" with their performance.

"That's not me shirking the blame," he insisted. "If you can't go and stick your head on crosses in a derby and defend your own box then there's a lot wrong.

"It doesn't matter how well or how badly you played, if you can't defend your box you're going to have problems."

'McPake has a huge job to do' - analysis

Former Scotland defender Willie Miller on Sportsound

United have every right celebrate because that's a fabulous result in a derby - getting the six goals and sending Dundee back across the road putting them in their place. I thought there were going to be goals, but I thought it would be more evenly distributed. I didn't think Dundee would capitulate the way they did, but McPake has a huge job to do now in building that confidence back up.

Former Dundee & Dundee United striker Billy Dodds on Sportsound

When your team defend like that, there's a lot of work to be done on the training ground. McPake has got to pick Dundee up somehow. He doesn't want that to continue and he doesn't want that momentum and confidence from earlier on in the season taken away. I thought United were very good in front of goal, they could have had more actually.