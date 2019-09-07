League One
Fleetwood15:00Oxford Utd
Venue: Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood Town v Oxford United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich64201441014
2Lincoln City6402124812
3Blackpool6330105512
4Coventry6330106412
5Wycombe6330106412
6Sunderland632198111
7Peterborough6312126610
8Burton631285310
9Fleetwood6312108210
10Rochdale62318539
11MK Dons6303710-39
12Doncaster42207528
13Shrewsbury622246-28
14Rotherham42114407
15Bristol Rovers621357-27
16Gillingham51229635
17Portsmouth51227705
18Oxford Utd6123913-45
19Tranmere51138804
20Accrington511359-44
21Wimbledon7025511-62
22Southend6006417-130
23Bolton5014017-17-11
