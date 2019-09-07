League One
MK Dons2Wimbledon0

Milton Keynes Dons v AFC Wimbledon

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 2Williams
  • 16Martin
  • 4Walsh
  • 3Lewington
  • 24Houghton
  • 29Kasumu
  • 8Gilbey
  • 18McGrandles
  • 10Healey
  • 27Nombe

Substitutes

  • 9Bowery
  • 11Dickenson
  • 14Agard
  • 22Moore
  • 26Boateng
  • 33Harley
  • 37Asonganyi

Wimbledon

  • 24McDonnell
  • 30Kalambayi
  • 6Thomas
  • 21Delaney
  • 2O'Neill
  • 7Wagstaff
  • 5Nightingale
  • 33Reilly
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 39Pigott
  • 9Appiah

Substitutes

  • 10Roscrow
  • 12Rudoni
  • 13Tzanev
  • 15Forss
  • 17Folivi
  • 23Sanders
  • 37Osew
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 2, AFC Wimbledon 0. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Gilbey.

Offside, MK Dons. Dean Lewington tries a through ball, but Alex Gilbey is caught offside.

Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jordan Houghton.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Joe Walsh.

Attempt blocked. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwesi Appiah.

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 1, AFC Wimbledon 0. Sam Nombe (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rhys Healey with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Paul Kalambayi.

Attempt blocked. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rhys Healey with a cross.

Offside, AFC Wimbledon. Kwesi Appiah tries a through ball, but Joe Pigott is caught offside.

Attempt missed. George Williams (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rhys Healey.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Joe Pigott.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Kwesi Appiah.

Joe Walsh (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Terell Thomas (AFC Wimbledon).

Hand ball by Scott Wagstaff (AFC Wimbledon).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich64201441014
2Lincoln City6402124812
3Blackpool6330105512
4Coventry6330106412
5Wycombe6330106412
6Sunderland632198111
7Peterborough6312126610
8Burton631285310
9Fleetwood6312108210
10Rochdale62318539
11MK Dons6303810-29
12Doncaster42207528
13Shrewsbury622246-28
14Rotherham42114407
15Bristol Rovers621357-27
16Gillingham51229635
17Portsmouth51227705
18Oxford Utd6123913-45
19Tranmere51138804
20Accrington511359-44
21Wimbledon7025512-72
22Southend6006417-130
23Bolton5014017-17-11
View full League One table

