Goal! MK Dons 2, AFC Wimbledon 0. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Gilbey.
Milton Keynes Dons v AFC Wimbledon
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 2Williams
- 16Martin
- 4Walsh
- 3Lewington
- 24Houghton
- 29Kasumu
- 8Gilbey
- 18McGrandles
- 10Healey
- 27Nombe
Substitutes
- 9Bowery
- 11Dickenson
- 14Agard
- 22Moore
- 26Boateng
- 33Harley
- 37Asonganyi
Wimbledon
- 24McDonnell
- 30Kalambayi
- 6Thomas
- 21Delaney
- 2O'Neill
- 7Wagstaff
- 5Nightingale
- 33Reilly
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 39Pigott
- 9Appiah
Substitutes
- 10Roscrow
- 12Rudoni
- 13Tzanev
- 15Forss
- 17Folivi
- 23Sanders
- 37Osew
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Offside, MK Dons. Dean Lewington tries a through ball, but Alex Gilbey is caught offside.
Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jordan Houghton.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Joe Walsh.
Attempt blocked. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwesi Appiah.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 1, AFC Wimbledon 0. Sam Nombe (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rhys Healey with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Paul Kalambayi.
Attempt blocked. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rhys Healey with a cross.
Offside, AFC Wimbledon. Kwesi Appiah tries a through ball, but Joe Pigott is caught offside.
Attempt missed. George Williams (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rhys Healey.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Joe Pigott.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Kwesi Appiah.
Joe Walsh (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Terell Thomas (AFC Wimbledon).
Hand ball by Scott Wagstaff (AFC Wimbledon).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.