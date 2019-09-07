Mansfield Town v Scunthorpe United
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Exeter
|6
|4
|2
|0
|7
|3
|4
|14
|2
|Newport
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|2
|4
|12
|3
|Crewe
|6
|4
|0
|2
|7
|7
|0
|12
|4
|Grimsby
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13
|7
|6
|11
|5
|Swindon
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|7
|4
|11
|6
|Plymouth
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|6
|4
|10
|7
|Macclesfield
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|10
|8
|Crawley
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|8
|2
|10
|9
|Forest Green
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|10
|10
|Port Vale
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|9
|11
|Cheltenham
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|5
|3
|8
|12
|Bradford
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|4
|2
|8
|13
|Cambridge
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|14
|Colchester
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|15
|Leyton Orient
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|8
|16
|Salford
|6
|1
|4
|1
|8
|8
|0
|7
|17
|Northampton
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|7
|18
|Carlisle
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|7
|19
|Mansfield
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|8
|0
|6
|20
|Morecambe
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|21
|Walsall
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|5
|22
|Oldham
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|4
|23
|Stevenage
|6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|24
|Scunthorpe
|6
|0
|1
|5
|5
|13
|-8
|1