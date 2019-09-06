Newport County v Port Vale

Poleon had loans spells at Bury and Sheffield United as well as stints at Oldham, Wimbledon and Bradford City

Newport boss Michael Flynn could give a debut to deadline day signing Dominic Poleon as striker Tristan Abrahams is a doubt with a stiff hamstring.

Abrahams went off and Ryan Inniss was sent off as Newport lost 5-4 to West Ham in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Inniss is suspended for the hosts who have several injury concerns but could welcome back forward Jamille Matt.

Rhys Browne has recovered from injury and could make his Port Vale debut, but Manny Oyeleke (hamstring) is out.

Newport's on-loan defender Danny McNamara in unavailable as he is on international duty with Republic of Ireland Under-21s.