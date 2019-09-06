League Two
Newport15:00Port Vale
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Port Vale

Dominic Poleon
Poleon had loans spells at Bury and Sheffield United as well as stints at Oldham, Wimbledon and Bradford City

Newport boss Michael Flynn could give a debut to deadline day signing Dominic Poleon as striker Tristan Abrahams is a doubt with a stiff hamstring.

Abrahams went off and Ryan Inniss was sent off as Newport lost 5-4 to West Ham in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Inniss is suspended for the hosts who have several injury concerns but could welcome back forward Jamille Matt.

Rhys Browne has recovered from injury and could make his Port Vale debut, but Manny Oyeleke (hamstring) is out.

Newport's on-loan defender Danny McNamara in unavailable as he is on international duty with Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th September 2019

  • NewportNewport County15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • BradfordBradford City15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00ExeterExeter City
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00StevenageStevenage
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00WalsallWalsall
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00SalfordSalford City
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00OldhamOldham Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter642073414
2Newport633062412
3Crewe640277012
4Grimsby6321137611
5Swindon6321117411
6Plymouth6312106410
7Macclesfield631285310
8Crawley6312108210
9Forest Green631255010
10Port Vale623189-19
11Cheltenham62228538
12Bradford62226428
13Cambridge62226608
14Colchester62226608
15Leyton Orient622279-28
16Salford61418807
17Northampton62136607
18Carlisle6213710-37
19Mansfield61328806
20Morecambe6123610-45
21Walsall612338-55
22Oldham611438-54
23Stevenage603326-43
24Scunthorpe6015513-81
View full League Two table

Top Stories