Scottish League One
Forfar15:00East Fife
Venue: Station Park

Forfar Athletic v East Fife

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers530213949
2Dumbarton5302811-39
3Falkirk52218268
4East Fife422010558
5Peterhead52216518
6Forfar42113127
7Airdrieonians521257-27
8Clyde512259-45
9Stranraer5113710-34
10Montrose5014410-61
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories