Forfar Athletic v East Fife
BBC coverage
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|5
|3
|0
|2
|13
|9
|4
|9
|2
|Dumbarton
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|9
|3
|Falkirk
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|2
|6
|8
|4
|East Fife
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|5
|5
|8
|5
|Peterhead
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|8
|6
|Forfar
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|7
|7
|Airdrieonians
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|8
|Clyde
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|5
|9
|Stranraer
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|4
|10
|Montrose
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|1