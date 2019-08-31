Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Scotland, Dundee, Hibs, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has ruled out Alfredo Morelos or any of his other key players being sold before Monday's transfer deadline. (Daily Record)

And Gerrard says Rangers' £10m Europa League windfall for reaching the group phase will not trigger a bid for their former loan winger Ryan Kent of Liverpool. (Daily Express, print edition)

Norwich City defender Grant Hanley is set to miss Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifying double-header against Russia and Belgium with a groin injury, leaving manager Steve Clarke with just Charlie Mulgrew and Liam Cooper as centre-back options. (Daily Record)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon admits he will know where he stands with manager Neil Lennon if Fraser Forster gets the nod ahead of him for Sunday's Old Firm derby. (Herald)

Dundee owner Tim Keyes has opened the door for a groundshare with Dundee United, saying: "We would still be open to it." (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster insists the club have had a "strong" transfer window after making nine new signings and is confident Paul Heckingbottom's team will soon start showing the desired improvement. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ryotaro Meshino, Hearts' new loan signing from Manchester City, says he prepared for his move to Tynecastle by watching videos of Shunsuke Nakamura's time at Celtic and aims to emulate his Japanese countryman's success in Scottish football. (Daily Record)