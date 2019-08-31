Elliott List: Stevenage sign Gillingham midfielder for undisclosed fee

Elliott List's only start for Gillingham this season was in the 2-2 home draw with Blackpool

League Two strugglers Stevenage have signed midfielder Elliott List from League One side Gillingham for an undisclosed fee.

The South London-born former Crystal Palace youth player, 22, had been with Gillingham since 2015.

He made 103 appearances, more than half of them as a substitute, scoring 10 goals, eight of them last season.

List, who had a brief loan spell at Braintree in 2015, has played four times this season, three off the bench.

He joins a Stevenage side who are 23rd in League One, with two points from their first five games.

Details of his contract length have not been disclosed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.