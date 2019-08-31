Rangers v Celtic: Signings, strengths & weaknesses - Lennon's side in focus

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Date: Sunday, 1 September Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

New signings Boli Bolingoli, left, and Christopher Jullien, right, have taken time to settle

How are they different this season?

Neil Lennon kept change to a bare minimum when he stepped into the breach last season after Brendan Rodgers left for Leicester. It was all about completing the treble treble.

But there's a discernible difference in Celtic's style of play as this campaign unfolds. The ball is moved from back to front much quicker.

Patient possession was key in the Rodgers game plan. Lennon wants his players to adopt a faster, more direct approach in getting the ball into the attacking areas.

What effect have the signings had?

Celtic were inexplicably slow off the mark to make the moves which might have earned them a place in the Champions League groups rather than the Europa League equivalent.

French defender Christopher Jullien admits he was not fit enough when he first arrived in Glasgow and it is only now the £7m centre-back is starting to look like money well spent.

Celtic supporters have their doubts that Boli Bolingoli will ever justify his £3m fee. He is no replacement for Kieran Tierney and has been unreliable so far in a series of error-strewn performances.

Hatem Elhamed looks promising, but injury has disrupted the start of his Celtic career, while another right-back Moritz Bauer could be pressed into immediate service after his loan signing from Stoke City.

The goalkeeping department has been bolstered by the return of Fraser Forster, while the arrival of Norwegian winger Mohamed Elyounoussi on loan from Southampton adds to Lennon's attacking options.

Where are they particularly strong?

Celtic's front four has been firing on all cylinders in the first couple of months of the season ahead of the dependable midfield pairing of Scott Brown and Callum McGregor.

Odsonne Edouard leads the attack with a growing maturity and the 21 year old Frenchman looks like he can develop into something special.

It's amazing Celtic haven't been made an offer they can't refuse for class act James Forrest. Six goals in seven games and a healthy handful of assists underline his quality.

Then there's Ryan Christie, with eight goals already. Such a clever player and his game intelligence is matched by his boundless energy.

Mikey Johnston has become an automatic choice on the left of the attack. The 20-year-old winger has been tearing defences to shreds and a Scotland call-up surely has to be in the offing?

Celtic won 4-1 in Stockholm on Thursday to ease past AIK in the Europa League

What about weaknesses?

The Celtic defence is still a work in progress and that's something Rangers will look to exploit.

Some of the chopping and changing has been unavoidable because of injuries and suspension but the lack of continuity in the back line has to be a concern.

As is the stuttering start in Scottish football made by Bolingoli - there would have to be worries about how he'll cope with the intense atmosphere inside Ibrox.

What does the pundit say?

Former Scotland player and coach James McFadden

I think this is a fascinating match in prospect with lots of questions to be answered.

Rangers have made a big investment in their squad. They'll want to be making an early season statement about their potential title challenge.

The Celtic defensive performance at home to Cluj has raised some doubts about their ability to be champions again. But their 6-1 aggregate win against AIK, to reach the Europa League, is a great response and has to be a massive confidence booster.