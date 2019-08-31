Rangers v Celtic: Signings, strengths & weaknesses - Gerrard's side in focus

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Date: Sunday, 1 September Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Alfredo Morelos scored his 10th goal of the season to beat Legia Warsaw

How are they different this season?

The biggest change to Rangers tactically was made towards the end of last season rather than in the close season, which is possibly why they have started this campaign so well. So it's really been a case of ensuring the new personnel adapt to Steven Gerrard's 4-3-2-1 formation.

One obvious difference is their new-found defensive stability. Last season, Gerrard often rotated his centre backs, with Connor Goldson the only fixture in defence. This year, he and Nikola Katic have been the manager's go-to pairing, despite the investment in George Edmundsen and Filip Helander and that has given Rangers a solid foundation to go with their obvious attacking threat.

What effect have the signings had?

Joe Aribo, right, has made an impact in his opening few games since signing from Charlton

Perhaps the most marked effect the aforementioned Edmundsen and Helander have had is to ensure Goldson and Katic maintain their high performance levels, knowing a drop in standards would surely lead to them losing their starting places.

Joe Aribo has been arguably Gerrard's best summer signing and already looks like a snip at £300,000, giving Rangers an energy and drive in the centre of the park. Jordan Jones showed on Thursday how important he can be, producing a wonderful cross for Alfredo Morelos to head in a late winner against Legia Warsaw. Jones and Sheyi Ojo will vie for one of the spots in behind the striker on Sunday. Ojo offers a different threat, playing more centrally than Jones but able to create and score as he has shown at the start of the season.

The jury is still out on the signing of Greg Stewart, who has so far failed to show the form he found last year at Kilmarnock, instead looking more like the player who underperformed in two spells at Aberdeen, while Andy King and Brandon Barker haven't yet had the game-time to make an impact.

Where are they particularly strong?

Rangers' right flank has been a strong point in an attacking sense for several years now, principally because of James Tavernier. There is a perception he hasn't started the season on top form, yet he has already provided five assists.

In Morelos and Jermain Defoe, Rangers have a serious goal threat and if Morelos gets the nod to start against Celtic, he will be desperate to finally get a goal against them, having failed to do so in nine attempts so far.

But key to any Rangers victory in big games is Allan McGregor. Invariably when called upon, the former Scotland international makes top-class saves and his mistakes can be counted on the fingers of one hand.

What about weaknesses?

There have still been occasions when Rangers have found it difficult to penetrate an opposition playing a low block, despite the creativity of Ojo, Jones, Scott Arfield and company. This was an Achilles heel last season and the away leg against Progres Niederkorn was a prime example of how lesser teams can still frustrate Rangers.

Although they encountered similar problems against Kilmarnock and St Mirren, the crucial thing for Gerrard is that they found ways to win those games, which is something that might not have happened in his first season in charge.

The other area that might still concern the Rangers manager is left-back. Borna Barisic is yet to really flourish at Ibrox but is their only natural full-back on that side. Andy Halliday and, in particular, Jon Flanagan have filled in well enough so far but cannot be considered long-term candidates for that position if Rangers want to prevent nine-in-a-row.

What does the pundit say?

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds

Rangers will start on the front foot. They've won the last two Old Firm games at Ibrox by pressing the living daylights out of Celtic and they'll be looking to get in their faces again, releasing midfielders to press the Celtic back four.

The shape Steven Gerrard has used to such good effect recently won't change. He asks the two in behind the striker to play infield to release the full-backs, but when Rangers lose possession they shuttle out to close down the opposition full-backs.