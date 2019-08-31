Scotland: Grant Hanley doubtful for Russia & Belgium games

Grant Hanley earned the last of his 29 Scotland caps against Costa Rica in March 2018

Euro 2020 qualifier: Scotland v Russia Venue: Hampden Park Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Norwich City's Grant Hanley is a doubt for Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Belgium after suffering a groin strain in training.

Hanley, 27, was one of three centre-backs included in Steve Clarke's squad on Tuesday for the double header.

However, following a scan, the defender has been ruled out of Norwich's English Premier League match against West Ham Utd on Saturday.

"I'm not sure he can travel with Scotland," said manager Daniel Farke.

Scotland face Russia at Hampden on Friday, 6 October before hosting the Belgians three days later.

Hanley has earned 29 caps since making his international debut against Northern Ireland in February 2011.

He was expected to make his first appearance under Clarke after missing out on selection since a 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica in March 2018.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards: James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United), Steven Naismith (Hearts), Matt Phillips (West Brom) Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City)