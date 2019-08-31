Al Ahly: Egyptian giants appoint Rene Weiler as new coach

Rene Weiler, the newly appointed coach of Egypt's Al Ahly

Rene Weiler has been named as the new coach of Egyptian giants and domestic league champions Al Ahly.

The 45-year-old replaces Martin Lasarte who was sacked earlier this month despite guiding Ahly to this year's Egyptian Premier League title with a game to spare.

Weiler was previously in charge of FC Luzern in his native Switzerland and before that was coach of Anderlecht for just over a year, between July 2016 and September 2017, guiding them to a Belgian League triumph.

In confirming Weiler's appointment, Al Ahly said his first task will be to get the club through their African Champions League first round fixture against Equatorial Guinea's Cano Sport.

The first leg will take place on 14 September with the return leg in Egypt two weeks later.