Bayern Munich 6-1 Mainz: Hosts win with six different scorers

Robert Lewandowski scored his 15th league goal in as many appearances against Mainz

Bayern Munich came from behind to thrash Mainz at Allianz Arena, with six different players on target for the hosts.

Jean-Paul Boetius gave the visitors a shock lead, but Benjamin Pavard's acrobatic effort and a David Alaba free-kick turned the game on its head.

Bayern extended their lead through Ivan Perisic, before Kingsley Coman added a fourth.

Robert Lewandowski and Alphonso Davies struck late on to seal an emphatic win.

The Bundesliga champions have scored 12 goals in their last two games against Mainz, having won 6-0 in last season's corresponding fixture.

The victory keeps Bayern two points behind RB Leipzig, who maintained their winning start to the campaign with a 3-1 victory at Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Borussia Dortmund travel to Bundesliga newcomers Union Berlin in Saturday's late game.

Elsewhere, Jonjoe Kenny scored his first goal as Schalke beat Hertha Berlin 3-0 for a first Bundesliga win under manager David Wagner.