Osasuna1Barcelona0

Osasuna v Barcelona

Line-ups

Osasuna

  • 13Martínez
  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 23Hernández
  • 5García
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 10Torres
  • 8Mérida PérezBooked at 13mins
  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 14García
  • 11Thomas LlamasBooked at 43mins
  • 9Ávila

Substitutes

  • 1Herrera
  • 12Roncaglia
  • 17Ibáñez
  • 18Villar
  • 20Brasanac
  • 22López
  • 27Moncayola

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 20RobertoBooked at 32mins
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de JongBooked at 37mins
  • 27Pérez
  • 17Griezmann
  • 12Rafinha

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 8Arthur
  • 16Wague
  • 22Vidal
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña
  • 31Fati
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Osasuna 1, Barcelona 0.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

Booking

Brandon (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oier Sanjurjo (Osasuna).

Attempt missed. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fran Mérida.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Roberto Torres (Osasuna).

Booking

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nacho Vidal (Osasuna).

Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gerard Piqué.

Booking

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Carles Pérez (Barcelona).

Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nacho Vidal (Osasuna).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Barcelona).

Hand ball by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).

Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

Aridane Hernández (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.

Attempt blocked. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Carles Pérez.

Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).

Booking

Fran Mérida (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Chimy Avila (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oier Sanjurjo (Osasuna).

Carles Pérez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).

Goal!

Goal! Osasuna 1, Barcelona 0. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Brandon with a cross.

Attempt blocked. David García (Osasuna) header from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Torres with a cross.

Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.

Saturday 31st August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao32104137
2Sevilla32104137
3Osasuna32102027
4Atl Madrid22002026
5Real Madrid21104224
6Real Valladolid21103214
7Alavés21101014
8Celta Vigo311134-14
9Real Sociedad311123-14
10Barcelona31025413
11Levante21012203
12Mallorca21012203
13Villarreal201156-11
14Granada201145-11
15Eibar201112-11
16Getafe201112-11
17Valencia201112-11
18Espanyol201102-21
19Leganés200202-20
20Real Betis200237-40
View full Spanish La Liga table

