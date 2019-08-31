First Half ends, Osasuna 1, Barcelona 0.
Osasuna v Barcelona
Line-ups
Osasuna
- 13Martínez
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 23Hernández
- 5García
- 30Estupiñán
- 10Torres
- 8Mérida PérezBooked at 13mins
- 6Sanjurjo
- 14García
- 11Thomas LlamasBooked at 43mins
- 9Ávila
Substitutes
- 1Herrera
- 12Roncaglia
- 17Ibáñez
- 18Villar
- 20Brasanac
- 22López
- 27Moncayola
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 20RobertoBooked at 32mins
- 5Busquets
- 21de JongBooked at 37mins
- 27Pérez
- 17Griezmann
- 12Rafinha
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 8Arthur
- 16Wague
- 22Vidal
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña
- 31Fati
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Booking
Brandon (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oier Sanjurjo (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fran Mérida.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Roberto Torres (Osasuna).
Booking
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacho Vidal (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gerard Piqué.
Booking
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Carles Pérez (Barcelona).
Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacho Vidal (Osasuna).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Barcelona).
Hand ball by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).
Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Aridane Hernández (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Carles Pérez.
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).
Booking
Fran Mérida (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Chimy Avila (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oier Sanjurjo (Osasuna).
Carles Pérez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 1, Barcelona 0. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Brandon with a cross.
Attempt blocked. David García (Osasuna) header from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Torres with a cross.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.