Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 3, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Union Berlin 3-1 Borussia Dortmund: Union stun Dortmund for first Bundesliga win
-
- From the section European Football
Union Berlin claimed the first Bundesliga victory in their history as they stunned Borussia Dortmund.
Marius Bulter gave the hosts, who were promoted to the top flight via the play-offs, the lead when he turned home Christopher Trimmel's corner.
Paco Alcacer equalised for Dortmund from Jadon Sancho's cross.
Bulter hit a perfectly-placed second from outside the box before Sebastian Andersson capped a fine passing move to seal the famous win.
Bulter's rise has been dramatic. Last season with Magdeburg was the 26-year-old's first campaign above the regional fourth division, and it ended in relegation from the second division before he moved to Union on loan.
Dortmund had won their opening two games, with Union Berlin - who lost 4-0 to RB Leipzig on the opening day - picking up one point.
Elsewhere, champions Bayern Munich came from behind to thrash Mainz 6-1, with six different players on target for the hosts.
And Jonjoe Kenny scored his first goal as Schalke beat Hertha Berlin 3-0 for a first Bundesliga win under manager David Wagner.
Line-ups
Union Berlin
- 1Gikiewicz
- 28Trimmel
- 5Friedrich
- 3Subotic
- 25Lenz
- 27Becker
- 24SchmiedebachSubstituted forGentnerat 63'minutes
- 30Andrich
- 15BülterSubstituted forMeesat 76'minutes
- 10Andersson
- 11UjahSubstituted forKroosat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Ryerson
- 7Gogia
- 8Mees
- 9Polter
- 20Abdullahi
- 23Kroos
- 29Parensen
- 34Gentner
- 35Nicolas
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 5Hakimi
- 33WeiglSubstituted forGuerreiroat 76'minutes
- 6DelaneySubstituted forDahoudat 45'minutes
- 7Sancho
- 11Reus
- 19BrandtSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 86'minutes
- 9Alcácer
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 8Dahoud
- 10Götze
- 13Guerreiro
- 14Schulz
- 27Wolf
- 29Schmelzer
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
- Attendance:
- 22,012
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away2
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 3, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Attempt saved. Sheraldo Becker (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sebastian Andersson.
Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin).
Attempt missed. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Christopher Trimmel.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marvin Friedrich.
Attempt saved. Sheraldo Becker (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Mees.
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joshua Mees (1. FC Union Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces Julian Brandt.
Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mats Hummels.
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Christian Gentner (1. FC Union Berlin).
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Andrich.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Felix Kroos replaces Anthony Ujah.
Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Ujah (1. FC Union Berlin).
Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).
Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marvin Friedrich.
Attempt blocked. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Joshua Mees replaces Marius Bülter.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Raphael Guerreiro replaces Julian Weigl.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Union Berlin 3, Borussia Dortmund 1. Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sheraldo Becker following a corner.
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Borussia Dortmund).
Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Sebastian Andersson tries a through ball, but Anthony Ujah is caught offside.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus tries a through ball, but Achraf Hakimi is caught offside.
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Jadon Sancho.
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christian Gentner (1. FC Union Berlin).
Attempt missed. Neven Subotic (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Christian Gentner replaces Manuel Schmiedebach.
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.