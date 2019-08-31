Match ends, Juventus 4, Napoli 3.
Juventus edge Napoli in seven-goal Serie A thriller
Juventus beat Napoli in a remarkable Serie A game as Kalidou Koulibaly's injury-time own goal negated the visitors' three-goal comeback.
The champions led 3-0 through goals from debutant Danilo, former Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo's first of the season.
But three summer signings scored to put Napoli level - Kostas Manolas, Hirving Lozano and Giovanni di Lorenzo.
That was in vain as Koulibaly shinned a deep free-kick past his own keeper.
Juve, who have won the last eight titles, clearly lacked the presence of captain Giorgio Chiellini - likely to be out for several months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury - at the back, with £67.5m summer signing Matthijs de Ligt making a shaky debut.
Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri did not take charge against his former club as he recovers from pneumonia, although he was at the Allianz Stadium watching the game.
How Juventus took control
The contest looked over after 62 minutes, with Juventus very impressive in the first half especially.
Former Manchester City defender Danilo had to come on to replace the injured Mattia de Sciglio, and 29 seconds into his debut he scored after converting Costa's cross to finish off a swift counter-attack.
Higuain then doubled the lead brilliantly as he turned Koulibaly before smashing the bouncing ball past Alex Meret with the outside of his foot. Ronaldo added a third in the second half as he finished another Costa cross.
The Napoli comeback
Former Roma defender Manolas' header from Mario Rui's cross in the 66th minute looked a mere consolation.
But two minutes later they had real hope when Lozano, on his debut following a move from PSV Eindhoven, slotted in from Mario Rui's cross to become the first Mexican to ever score in Serie A.
Juventus winger Costa had a good shot tipped on to the woodwork by Meret - and that save looked crucial moments later.
The dream looked set to become a reality for Napoli, who have finished second to Juventus in three of the past four seasons, when Di Lorenzo, a summer signing from Empoli, beat De Ligt to the ball to scramble home a free-kick.
There was one more Napoli goalscorer, but sadly it was into his own net as Koulibaly, scorer of a famous winner against Juve in April 2018, got his angles wrong and rifled Paulo Dybala's deep free-kick past Meret.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 2De SciglioSubstituted forDaniloat 15'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 80mins
- 6KhediraSubstituted forCanat 60'minutes
- 5Pjanic
- 14MatuidiBooked at 52mins
- 11Douglas CostaBooked at 83mins
- 21HiguaínSubstituted forDybalaat 76'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 10Dybala
- 13Danilo
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 17Mandzukic
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- 25Rabiot
- 28Demiral
- 30Bentancur
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 77Buffon
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 22Di LorenzoBooked at 44mins
- 44Manolas
- 26Koulibaly
- 31GhoulamBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMário Ruiat 45'minutes
- 7Callejón
- 20Zielinski
- 5Marques LoureiroSubstituted forElmasat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 24InsigneSubstituted forLozanoat 45'minutes
- 8Ruiz
- 14Mertens
Substitutes
- 2Malcuit
- 6Mário Rui
- 9Verdi
- 11Lozano
- 12Elmas
- 13Luperto
- 19Maksimovic
- 23Hysaj
- 25Ospina
- 27Karnezis
- 34Younes
- 70Gaetano
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 4, Napoli 3.
Goal!
Own Goal by Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli. Juventus 4, Napoli 3.
Booking
Eljif Elmas (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Eljif Elmas (Napoli).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by Eljif Elmas (Napoli).
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Napoli).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Douglas Costa (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Napoli 3. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Alex Sandro (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hirving Lozano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Paulo Dybala replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Eljif Elmas replaces Allan.
Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mário Rui.
Attempt saved. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Emre Can.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Napoli 2. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Napoli 1. Kostas Manolas (Napoli) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mário Rui following a set piece situation.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Napoli 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa.