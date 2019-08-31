Football gossip: Neymar, Eriksen, Fernandes, Pogba, Hernandez

Neymar's return to Barcelona has fallen through, with the Brazil forward, 27, agreeing to stay at Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain. (Sun)

As a result, Denmark's 27-year-old forward Christian Eriksen's £72m (80m Euros) move from Tottenham to PSG, is off with the French champions keeping Neymar instead. (Football.London)

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, had agreed a move to Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon, but the Primeira Liga club blocked the switch. (GQ Portugal via Mirror)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, will stay at Old Trafford amid Real Madrid interest. (Express)

West Ham and Mexico striker Javier Hernandez, 31, has handed in a transfer request as he edges closer to a move to Sevilla. (Mail)

Alexis Sanchez, 30, joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan after Manchester United manger Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the Chile forward would only play in cups games and the Europa League for the Old Trafford outfit. (Sun)

Chelsea defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 25, is finalising a move to Ligue 1 side Monaco for £38.4m (42.5 Euros). (Goal)

Borussia Dortmund are the latest club to show an interest in Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan, 18, with the Bundesliga outfit keen to bring in more English talent alongside Jadon Sancho (90min)

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, 26, is threatening to sue the Serie A club, with the Argentina international unhappy with being dropped from the first team. (ESPN)

Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 25, will not be leaving the club before Monday's transfer window shuts, the club's chairman says. (Goal)

Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico, 25, could be on his way to Paris St-Germain from Sevilla as an understudy for starting keeper Alphonse Francis Areola. (La Patrisien)

However, France's Areola, 26, could be on his way out of PSG, in a swap deal with Real Madrid and Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas, 32. (AS)