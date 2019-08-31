League Two: Cove Rangers still unbeaten after win over Queen's Park

Cove Rangers have 13 points from five games so far

Cove Rangers increased their lead at the top of League Two and remain unbeaten after beating Queen's Park.

Second-placed Edinburgh City blew a two-goal lead away to Elgin City and needed a late penalty to salvage a draw.

Cowdenbeath moved up to third with a 2-1 win over Brechin City.

There were three red cards as Albion Rovers beat bottom of the table Stirling Albion, while Annan Athletic and Stenhousemuir drew 1-1.

At the Balmoral Stadium, goals by Daniel Higgins and Matthew Smith were added to by Fraser Fyvie as Cove swept to the three points over Queen's Park.

Edinburgh City had taken a 17th-minute at Elgin through Craig Thomson's penalty, and then were two ahead after a Stephen Bronsky own goal.

But two goals in seven minutes from Shane Sutherland and Kane Hester drew Elgin level, and Sutherland's second 17 minutes from time made it 3-2.

Edinburgh managed to take a point down the road when Andrew McDonald fouled Scott Shepherd in the box, and Thomson again scored from the spot.

There was no shortage of action at the Reigart Stadium. Josh Peters gave Stirling - still without a point this season - the lead, but just before half-time they had Kevin Nicoll sent off.

Two minutes into the second half and Paul McLean was also ordered off after conceding a penalty for handball, which Declan Byrne converted.

And the home side made the two-man advantage count with Smart Osadolor giving them the lead, though they then finished with 10 men when Sean Fagan was given a second yellow card with five minutes to go.

Ryan McCord gave Brechin a two-minute lead at Cowdenbeath, but it lasted just eight minutes before Archie Thomas levelled matters, and Fraser Mullen's penalty just before the break was enough to keep the points in Fife.

Annan and Stenhousemuir finished all square; Mark McGuigan's goal cancelled out two minutes later by Christian Nade.