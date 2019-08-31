League One: Raith Rovers remain top despite defeat to East Fife

Scott Agnew scored as East Fife beat leaders Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers remain top of Scottish League One on goal difference despite suffering a 4-2 defeat at East Fife.

Dumbarton are now level on points with the Kirkcaldy side after they won 2-1 away to Montrose.

Falkirk missed the chance to go top after only managing a goalless draw with Airdrie, which was also how Forfar and Clyde finished.

Clyde's point moved them above Stranraer who fell to second-bottom after losing 2-1 at home to Peterhead.

Lewis Allan had given the Raith Rovers a 10th-minute lead at East Fife when he capitalised on a poor Ross Dunlop back-pass for his fifth goal of the season.

But Anton Dowds levelled from close range nine minutes later before Ryan Wallace hit the bar for East Fife.

Wallace teed up Chris Higgins to nudge East Fife in front in the 57th minute with Wallace adding a third eight minutes later from Scott Agnew's free-kick.

James Gullan pulled a goal back for Raith with six minutes left but Agnew wrapped up the points for East Fife deep into added time.

Isaac Layne continued his fine scoring run to steer Dumbarton to a win at bottom-of-the-table Montrose.

Layne opened the scoring in the 21st minute, tapping home the rebound after Joe McKee's effort was parried.

He then made it five goals in three games when he nodded in McKee's cross 13 minutes later.

Blair Lyons reduced the deficit 15 minutes from time but Dumbarton held on to join Raith at the summit.

Scott Brown was also at the double as 10-man Peterhead won 2-1 at Stranraer.

The midfielder fired into the bottom corner in the 19th minute to put the Blue Toon ahead.

He then doubled his side's advantage 11 minutes before the break with a strike from distance, although he was then forced off injured early in the second half.

Peterhead striker Rory McAllister was sent off for dissent in the 72nd minute and David Dangana made it 2-1 with five minutes left.

Ryan Thomson was denied an equaliser when his shot hit the post moments later.