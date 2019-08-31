What happened in the Premier League? Man City, Leicester, West Ham and Crystal Palace win

Kevin de Bruyne's early strike set Manchester City on their way to victory against Brighton

Kevin de Bruyne scored after just 68 seconds as Premier League champions Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 victory over Brighton.

De Bruyne poked home David Silva's square pass to break the deadlock, with Sergio Aguero extended City's lead with two sublime goals.

Second-half substitute Bernardo Silva scored with his second touch to seal victory for Pep Guardiola's side.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United recovered from two goals down to claim an impressive 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

A clinical first-half double from Tammy Abraham appeared to have put the Blues on course for victory, but Callum Robinson's first goal for the Blades and Kurt Zouma's late own goal earned Chris Wilder's side a point.

In the day's early game, Manchester United had to settle for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Southampton at St Mary's.

A superb Daniel James strike - his third of the campaign - gave United the lead, but Jannik Vestergaard's towering second-half header salvaged a point for the Saints, who held on for a draw despite Kevin Danso's dismissal for a second bookable offence.

Sebastien Haller scored his third goal in two games as West Ham beat Norwich 2-0 at the London Stadium to extend their unbeaten league run to three games.

Haller, a summer signing from Eintracht Frankfurt, slid home after fine work from Arthur Masuaku, and Andriy Yarmolenko scored the second with a left-footed volley.

Jamie Vardy scored his second and third goals of the season as Leicester City extended their unbeaten start with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium.

Vardy's outstanding lob over Cherries goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale put the Foxes in front, but Callum Wilson's first goal of the campaign levelled matters.

Youri Tielemans restored the hosts' lead late in the first half before setting up Vardy's second as Brendan Rodgers' team moved into the top four.

Jordan Ayew's instinctive finish earned Crystal Palace a 1-0 win against Aston Villa, who had Trezeguet dismissed for a second bookable offence nine minutes after the break.

The victory moves Palace up to fourth in the table, with two wins, a draw and a defeat from their four games so far.

Watford claimed their first point of the campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Will Hughes steered Tom Cleverley's deflected effort past Martin Dubravka to put the visitors ahead inside two minutes, but Fabian Schar's first goal of the season earned Steve Bruce's side a point.

Liverpool travel to Burnley in Saturday's late game (17:30 BST), before Everton take on Wolverhampton Wanderers (14:00 BST) and Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur (16:30 BST) in the north London derby on Sunday.