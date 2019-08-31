Aymeric Laporte: Manchester City defender carried off on stretcher in Brighton game

Aymeric Laporte left the field on a stretcher

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte was carried off the field on a stretcher after suffering an injury in his side's Premier League game against Brighton.

The 25-year-old collided with Brighton's Adam Webster in the first half and went down clutching his knee.

He received lengthy treatment before having to be substituted.

Laporte was called up to the France national squad this week but could now miss out on his first cap.

His selection for France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania and Andorra next month was his first call-up since March 2017, and he has yet to make an appearance.