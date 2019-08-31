Sean Maguire: Striker a major doubt for Republic after freak eye injury

Maguire didn't play in Preston's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday

Preston North End's Sean Maguire is a major doubt for the Republic of Ireland's upcoming international double header due to a freak eye injury.

The striker looks set to miss the Republic's Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Switzerland on 5 September and the Bulgaria friendly five days later.

A ball hit Maguire during training on Thursday, causing a bleed and a build up of pressure in his eye.

"It's the most bizarre injury I have seen," said Preston boss Alex Neil.

"It's caused a bleed in his eye and the pressure is double that of his other eye. It can be significant so we have to be careful.

"The advice is for him to have two weeks rest because an increase in blood pressure can cause more damage."

Southampton striker Shane Long, who was left out of the squad named by Mick McCarthy earlier this week, could be recalled as a replacement for Maguire.

The Republic are top of Group D with 10 points from four games, five points ahead of second-placed Denmark who have a game in hand.