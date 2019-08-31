Tiemoue Bakayoko: Chelsea midfielder returns to Monaco on loan

Tiemoue Bakayoko won the French title at Monaco
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has joined former club Monaco on a season-long loan, with an option to buy.

The 25-year-old signed for the London club from the Ligue 1 side for a reported £40m in 2017.

He went on to make 43 appearances that season but spent last year on loan at AC Milan.

The Paris-born international - he has one cap for France - was part of the Monaco squad which won the French title in 2016-17.

Bakayoko signed a five-year deal at Chelsea when he moved to Stamford Bridge.

