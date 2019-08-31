Jonjoe Kenny scores as David Wagner's Schalke beat Hertha Berlin

Schalke are on four points after three Bundesliga matches

England Under-21 defender Jonjoe Kenny scored his first goal as Schalke beat Hertha Berlin for a first Bundesliga win under manager David Wagner.

Everton loanee Kenny blasted home a sweet first-time strike from the corner of the box to make it 3-0 late on.

He was their first league goalscorer this season, with Hertha's Niklas Stark and Karim Rekik both scoring own goals to put the hosts in control.

Former Huddersfield boss Wagner took over at Schalke over the summer.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich came from behind to thrash Mainz 6-1, with six different players on target for the hosts.