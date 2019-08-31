Match ends, FC Schalke 04 3, Hertha Berlin 0.
Jonjoe Kenny scores as David Wagner's Schalke beat Hertha Berlin
England Under-21 defender Jonjoe Kenny scored his first goal as Schalke beat Hertha Berlin for a first Bundesliga win under manager David Wagner.
Everton loanee Kenny blasted home a sweet first-time strike from the corner of the box to make it 3-0 late on.
He was their first league goalscorer this season, with Hertha's Niklas Stark and Karim Rekik both scoring own goals to put the hosts in control.
Former Huddersfield boss Wagner took over at Schalke over the summer.
Elsewhere, Bayern Munich came from behind to thrash Mainz 6-1, with six different players on target for the hosts.
Line-ups
Schalke
- 35Nübel
- 20Kenny
- 17Stambouli
- 26Sané
- 24Oczipka
- 2McKennie
- 6MascarellBooked at 51minsSubstituted forSchöpfat 88'minutes
- 18CaligiuriSubstituted forKutucuat 81'minutes
- 25Harit
- 9RamanSubstituted forSerdarat 64'minutes
- 19Burgstaller
Substitutes
- 4Kabak
- 7Uth
- 8Serdar
- 15Kutucu
- 22Skrzybski
- 23Schubert
- 28Schöpf
- 37Mercan
Hertha Berlin
- 22Jarstein
- 13Klünter
- 5Stark
- 4Rekik
- 21Plattenhardt
- 6Darida
- 15Grujic
- 28LukebakioSubstituted forLeckieat 76'minutes
- 10Duda
- 17MittelstädtSubstituted forDilrosunat 61'minutes
- 19IbisevicBooked at 40minsSubstituted forSelkeat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kraft
- 3Skjelbred
- 7Löwen
- 8Kalou
- 11Leckie
- 16Dilrosun
- 25Torunarigha
- 27Selke
- 33Redan
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
- Attendance:
- 58,875
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 3, Hertha Berlin 0.
Attempt saved. Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amine Harit.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Alessandro Schöpf replaces Omar Mascarell.
Attempt missed. Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04).
Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 3, Hertha Berlin 0. Jonjoe Kenny (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka.
Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin).
Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin).
Foul by Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04).
Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Ahmed Kutucu replaces Daniel Caligiuri.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Jonjoe Kenny.
Attempt missed. Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marvin Plattenhardt with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Mathew Leckie replaces Dodi Lukébakio.
Foul by Omar Mascarell (FC Schalke 04).
Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04).
Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimír Darida with a through ball.
Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin).
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Javairô Dilrosun tries a through ball, but Marvin Plattenhardt is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt missed. Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vladimír Darida.
Hand ball by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Suat Serdar replaces Benito Raman.
Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin).
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Benito Raman.
Attempt blocked. Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dodi Lukébakio.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Davie Selke replaces Vedad Ibisevic.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Javairô Dilrosun replaces Maximilian Mittelstädt.
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Benito Raman tries a through ball, but Jonjoe Kenny is caught offside.
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Ondrej Duda tries a through ball, but Vedad Ibisevic is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benito Raman.