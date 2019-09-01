Old Firm select XI: Forrest & Tavernier lead the way in your picks

Alfredo Morelos and Kristoffer Ajer both make the fantasy XI

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Date: Sunday, 1 September Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Rangers have the edge in defence and Celtic dominate the battle for midfield places.

The results are in from our combined Old Firm XI and this is how the most popular team looks, with five from the Ibrox side joining six from the defending champions.

Celtic winger James Forrest was the leading choice, closely followed by Rangers captain James Tavernier.

Alfredo Morelos was marginally ahead of Odsonne Edouard in the voting but both strikers were among the top five of players chosen.

Allan McGregor was comfortably clear in the battle for the goalie gloves.