Cork City: Irish club offer fan 'free trial' after tweet goes viral

Cork City FC are currently seventh in the Irish Premier Division

A Nigerian football fan who asked Cork City FC for a "free trial" on Twitter has had his wish granted by the Irish club.

Twitter user @RICHARD_ALI_SON asked his followers: "How many retweets to get a chance for a free trial with Cork City?"

Cork challenged him to get 50,000, and the Twittersphere duly obliged.

The club have kept up their end of the bargain, tweeting on Saturday: "We have sent @RICHARD_ALI_SON a DM."

An hour later, the club added: "We have now sent @RICHARD_ALI_SON an email with the information required so we can help with his visa for the trial."

The original tweet had gained 55,000 retweets by Saturday evening.

Cork are currently seventh in the 10-team Premier Division, with 30 points from 28 games so far.