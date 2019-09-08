The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea Women1Tottenham Women0

Chelsea Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

  • 30Berger
  • 18Mjelde
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 3Blundell
  • 11Reiten
  • 24Spence
  • 5Ingle
  • 10Ji
  • 9England
  • 17Engman

Substitutes

  • 2Thorisdottir
  • 6Asante
  • 20Andersson
  • 21Cooper
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 28Telford
  • 31Fleming

Tottenham Women

  • 22Spencer
  • 29Neville
  • 15Worm
  • 25Godfrey
  • 3Percival
  • 7Davison
  • 27Furness
  • 10Haines
  • 11SchillaciBooked at 11mins
  • 19Quinn
  • 16Graham

Substitutes

  • 1Morgan
  • 2Leon
  • 5Mclean
  • 6Filbey
  • 8Peplow
  • 14Addison
  • 23Ayane
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).

Lucy Quinn (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Jenna Schillaci (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jenna Schillaci (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.

Attempt blocked. Beth England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Adelina Engman (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Beth England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rachel Furness (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women11001013
2Man City Women11001013
3Brighton Women10100001
4Bristol City Women10100001
5Arsenal Women00000000
6B'ham City Women00000000
7Everton Ladies00000000
8Liverpool Women00000000
9Reading Women00000000
10West Ham Women00000000
11Man Utd Women100101-10
12Tottenham Women100101-10
View full The FA Women's Super League table

