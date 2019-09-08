Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).
Chelsea Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
- 30Berger
- 18Mjelde
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 3Blundell
- 11Reiten
- 24Spence
- 5Ingle
- 10Ji
- 9England
- 17Engman
Substitutes
- 2Thorisdottir
- 6Asante
- 20Andersson
- 21Cooper
- 22Cuthbert
- 28Telford
- 31Fleming
Tottenham Women
- 22Spencer
- 29Neville
- 15Worm
- 25Godfrey
- 3Percival
- 7Davison
- 27Furness
- 10Haines
- 11SchillaciBooked at 11mins
- 19Quinn
- 16Graham
Substitutes
- 1Morgan
- 2Leon
- 5Mclean
- 6Filbey
- 8Peplow
- 14Addison
- 23Ayane
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Lucy Quinn (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jenna Schillaci (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jenna Schillaci (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.
Attempt blocked. Beth England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Adelina Engman (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Beth England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rachel Furness (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.