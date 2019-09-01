Guido Carrillo: Southampton striker returns to Leganes on loan

From the section

Carrillo has played just 10 games for Southampton

Southampton striker Guido Carrillo has returned to Spanish side Leganes on a season-long loan.

The Argentine, 28, joined Southampton in January 2018 in what was then a club record £19m deal, but has only made 10 appearances for the Saints.

He spent last season on loan at Leganes, scoring six goals in 33 games.

The La Liga side's manager is former Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino, who also worked with Carrillo at Argentine club Estudiantes.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.