Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic put Greg Taylor through a medical on Saturday in a race to get his move from Kilmarnock over the line and get him into today's Old Firm derby at Ibrox. The proposed move would see Jack Hendry and Calvin Miller going the other way. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he fully expects to be on the receiving end of sectarian abuse when he takes his Celtic side to Ibrox today despite the charges brought against Rangers by Uefa last week. (Herald)

Neil Lennon has questioned why Rangers publicly apologised to Steve Clarke for sectarian abuse last season - but not him. (Sun)

Rangers are set to secure central defender Nikola Katic on a new long-term contract. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke will draft defender David Bates, on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Hamburg, into his squad to face Russia and Belgium at Hampden and is also considering a call for Hearts' Craig Halkett. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Former West Brom midfielder James Morrison insists he'll never give up on playing for Scotland again as midfielder searches for new club. (Sunday Mail)

Wigan midfielder Josh Windass opens up on Rangers regret as he admits he still misses playing at Ibrox. (Sunday Mail)

Ex-Rangers star Colin Stein tips Alfredo Morelos to end goal drought against Celtic today. (Sun)