FAW to recruit new technical director to replace Osian Roberts

Wales are hoping to announce a successor to technical director Osian Roberts within six to eight weeks.

Roberts left his dual role, that also saw him serve as assistant manager to Ryan Giggs, with the senior team to oversee football in Morocco.

Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford confirmed that the FAW will advertise for Roberts' technical director role in the next couple of weeks.

"That is our plan," Ford confirmed.

Roberts said he felt he "was ready" to become national team boss before Giggs was appointed.

The 54-year-old was interviewed for the Wales manager's role after Chris Coleman left in 2017, but the FAW opted for Giggs.

Roberts later agreed a five-year deal with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

"I felt genuinely I was ready for the main job but the FAW in their wisdom believed differently," Roberts said.

Ford says the loss of Roberts, who was instrumental in Wales' Euro 2016 success and who has been praised for his coaching courses at Dragon Park, has been felt acutely.

"First and foremost, we are bitterly disappointed to lose Osian who has been such a servant to the game in Wales," Ford told BBC Sport Wales.

"We wish him all the very best success in Morocco and I am sure he will be as successful there as he was for us here in Wales."

Ford says Wales will replace Roberts, although former Wales U21 boss Robert Page has succeeded him as national team assistant manager.

"Ultimately, yes, we have got to now move on," Ford added. "Initially that has meant a little bit of juggling around with Ryan doing that, moving some people up and those people have worked with the players already, so that was an obvious thing that will happen until the end of this campaign.

"But, of course, our mind does turn straight away to the recruitment programme and within the next couple of weeks you will see that role being advertised and hopefully recruited against in the next six to eight weeks.

"That would be a like-for-like replacement… strategically that is our plan."