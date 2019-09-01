Chioma Ubogagu: England winger joins Real Madrid women's team CD Tacon

Chioma Ubogagu
Chioma Ubogagu scored on her debut for the Lionesses in November 2018

England winger Chioma Ubogagu has signed for Real Madrid's women's team - known as CD Tacon - after leaving United States outfit Orlando Pride.

The 26-year-old former Arsenal forward previously represented the United States' Under-23 side before receiving a first senior England call-up in 2018.

In June, Real bought Madrid-based side Tacon, who keep their name for 2019-20, then change to Real Madrid next summer.

Their new signings include Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson and Kosovare Asllani.

