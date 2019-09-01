Rangers 0-2 Celtic: Neil Lennon says side 'sent message' to detractors

Neil Lennon (centre) praised Christopher Jullien (left) and Scott Brown (right)

Celtic "sent a real message" to the rest of Scotland and their detractors with victory over Rangers at Ibrox, according to manager Neil Lennon.

Some bookmakers, pundits and fans had made Steven Gerrard's side favourites for the season's first Old Firm derby.

However goals by Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes earned Celtic a fourth victory in four Scottish Premiership game this season.

"Everybody was writing us off, the experts," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"If you believed all the hype, we shouldn't have turned up today. We've kept our counsel, we've stayed calm and we've put in a brilliant performance."

Celtic lost both their visits to Ibrox last season, but Edouard's first-half goal and a late breakaway from Hayes gave them a deserved win as Rangers failed to convert greater possession into clear chances.

"It was an outstanding team performance from start to finish," Lennon said. "I thought we were magnificent.

"As a team, we competed brilliantly, which is something we haven't done here in the last two fixtures.

"We came, we played and we sent a real message out to the rest of the country and it sets up our European season and domestic season brilliantly."

