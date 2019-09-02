Mehmet Dalman: Top six finish a minimum aim for Cardiff City, says chairman

Cardiff have won two, drawn two and lost two in the Championship so far this season

Chairman Mehmet Dalman has warned Championship side Cardiff City may not make an instant return to the Premier League this season.

After automatic promotion to the to-flight in 2018, the Bluebirds dropped back down to the second tier last term.

Dalman said the minimum aim this season is to reach the Championship play-offs.

"I think if we make the top six and get in the play-offs, it would be a really good achievement for us," said Dalman.

"The reason I say that is because it was quite a miracle that we got promoted with the team we did two years ago, and you've got to give that team and the management team a lot of credit for that.

"You can't compare apples with pears.

"It's a team that can get promotion but it's a mistake to assume it's an automatic top two."

With manager Neil Warnock retiring at the end of this campaign, Cardiff will assess their potential next steps at Christmas.

Asked if a top-six finish was the least he and owner Vincent Tan expected, Dalman added: "Yes, of course, absolutely."

It has been a mixed start to the season for Cardiff, who have won two, drawn two and lost two of their six Championship matches so far.

They had a relatively busy summer transfer window, spending close to £20m on eight players as Warnock aims for a record ninth promotion of his managerial career.

If he is to add to his squad in January, however, Cardiff will need to be in promotion contention.

"At Christmas, if we're in that top six or thereabouts, our attitude towards the January transfer budget will be different as to if we may be in the bottom four or five," said Dalman.

"So at Christmas, we're in that top six and we need to strengthen in one or two positions, I'm sure he will have Vincent Tan's full support.

"If we're not, then restructuring might begin earlier. That doesn't mean getting rid of Neil earlier, it would be a different way of thinking, a different budget.

"Whatever we decide, Neil is an integral part of that discussion."

Life after Warnock

Warnock took charge of Cardiff in October 2016 and transformed them, rescuing the Bluebirds from a relegation battle in the Championship and then winning automatic promotion in his first full campaign.

Now 70 years old, the former Sheffield United and Crystal Palace manager says this will be his final season before retiring.

Mehmet Dalman (right) with Neil Warnock following his appointment as Cardiff manager in October 2016

Warnock has indicated he would like to be a part of the process of appointing his successor, a little like Sir Alex Ferguson was when Manchester United named David Moyes as Ferguson's replacement following his retirement in 2013.

However, Dalman says Cardiff have yet to discuss potential successors to Warnock.

"He's been a good professional, he's offered to help and I told him it's too early, I don't want to talk about it, at least not until Christmas," the chairman said.

"I love Neil. I've enjoyed working with him and I'd love to find good reason to continue to work with Neil but I will respect his decision.

"Let's just see how it goes until Christmas. These are Neil's words more than mine. Our relationship is very good, we talk to each other on a regular basis.

"He's been the easiest manager I've ever managed since I've been here."

Whoever it is who succeeds Warnock, Dalman has indicated Cardiff have no plans to change the club's footballing structure by appointing a sporting director or similar role to work alongside any future manager or head coach.

"I don't really see a change," he said.

'This window has worked well for us'

While Cardiff signed several players during the summer, there were also some high-profile departures such as defender Bruno Ecuele Manga and forward Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Fans' favourite Ecuele Manga - a Cardiff player since 2014 - returned to France with Dijon, and 2018 summer signing Decordova-Reid joined Fulham on loan.

With the likes of striker Robert Glatzel and centre-back Aden Flint arriving for significant fees, Dalman believes he, Tan and chief executive Ken Choo gave Warnock the required backing in the transfer market.

"I think this window has worked well for us. When the manager came to us with his needs, it's fair to say we supported him 100% with all his targets," said Dalman.

"Robert Glatzel was not an easy transaction - it took three years of my life - but we got it over the line.

"I think when I look at that team, apart from one, the people who have come in are better players than what we had when we got promoted last time.

Cardiff City signed German striker Robert Glatzel from Heidenheim on a three-year contract in July 2019

"I think Manga, we really feel his absence. Overall, we bought some good players.

"Losing Bobby Reid was a surprise if I'm honest. Reid wanted to go. We're not here to keep people against their will.

"He's been a good servant and we were hoping he was going to be a key player this year and build a team around him but circumstances were such we felt it was best to let the player move on to do what he wanted to do.

"I read the fans' forums - not as much as Vincent - but you've got to be realistic. You want people to play with heart and, if someone's heart is no longer with you, there's not a great deal you can do.

"If you look at Manga, he had another year left on his contract. We could have insisted he played for another year and he's the sort of professional who could have given us another year.

"But when he came to me and said 'Mehmet, I've given you six years of my life and I've enjoyed every minute with Cardiff but I want to go home and see my kids grow up', it's difficult for you to stop that. So he deserved our blessing."