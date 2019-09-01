Steve Cooper: Swansea City 'striving to get better' says head coach

Swansea's win over Leeds United was their first at Elland Road for almost 70 years

Head coach Steve Cooper says Swansea City will not get ahead of themselves despite going top of the Championship.

Swansea replaced Leeds United at the top after Wayne Routledge's late goal secured a 1-0 win.

Cooper side's are unbeaten and are two points ahead of second place Charlton Athletic after six games.

"It's a good start and a good tally to get so far but the only thing that's important for us is to keep going and keep working," he said.

"For us it's not about making statements.

"It's just looking at ourselves and striving to get better in the way we want to play and want to work.

"We're pleased with how we're doing and pleased with the progression of the team. In training and in games I think we're growing.

"That will be our focus for the whole of the season, through the ups and the downs, because there will be downs as well."

Swansea will remain top of the Championship until at least 14 September, when they resume their campaign at home to Nottingham Forest following the international break.

Cooper, England Under-17s World Cup-winning coach, was appointed Swansea boss in June following the departure of Graham Potter to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 39-year-old had no prior experience of club management but has relished his first few months in charge at the Liberty Stadium.

"I've enjoyed it and not just because we've picked up a few points," Cooper said.

"I love the football club and I think it's a football club I'm proud to be part of, the way that the staff and supporters are when they come to the football club.

"I can see they're really proud of it and I'm just one of them and completely bought in to what it stands for.

"I'm hoping that the fans are seeing a coaching staff, performance staff and group of players doing their very best for the football club.

"We're really proud to be part of it."